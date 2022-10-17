Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

