Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.56.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 5.1078099 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.