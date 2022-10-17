Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -2.03.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 683.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 784,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 66.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.