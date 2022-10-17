ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $194,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,657,000 after buying an additional 87,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

