Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.60.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.