Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

