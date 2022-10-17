Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

