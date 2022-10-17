Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $120.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

