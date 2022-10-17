Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,351 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

