Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,993 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 138,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $28.42 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

