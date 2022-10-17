Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in eBay by 982.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

