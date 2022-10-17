Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and CGI (NYSE:GIB) Head to Head Analysis

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastech Digital and CGI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.78 $12.22 million $0.99 15.12 CGI $9.63 billion 1.85 $1.08 billion $4.67 16.02

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.01% 18.69% 12.04% CGI 11.48% 21.11% 9.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mastech Digital and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.9% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mastech Digital and CGI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 1 0 8 0 2.78

CGI has a consensus price target of $125.49, suggesting a potential upside of 67.70%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Summary

CGI beats Mastech Digital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

