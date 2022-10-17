McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $170,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

