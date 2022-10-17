McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after purchasing an additional 496,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

