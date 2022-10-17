Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

