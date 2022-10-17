Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $311,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

