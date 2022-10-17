MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

