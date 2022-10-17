Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

