Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,786.33.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. Mondi has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

