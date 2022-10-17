Morgan Stanley Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $86.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %

AMD stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

