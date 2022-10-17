Morgan Stanley Cuts Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target to €70.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $4.69 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

