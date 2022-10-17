Morgan Stanley Cuts Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target to SEK 103

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 107 to SEK 103 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

