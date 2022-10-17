Morgan Stanley Cuts Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target to €27.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.