Morgan Stanley Cuts Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Price Target to €156.00

Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €168.00 ($171.43) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Sopra Steria Group stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.01.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

