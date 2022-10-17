Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $485,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 32,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

