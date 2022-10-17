Morgan Stanley Trims Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price to €40.75

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DASTY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.16.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

