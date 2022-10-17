Morgan Stanley Trims Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Target Price to $91.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $79.44 on Monday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

