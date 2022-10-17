M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.86.

NYSE:MTB opened at $185.56 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.16.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

