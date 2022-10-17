National Bank Financial Cuts Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.15

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

