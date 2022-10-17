National Bank Financial Cuts Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.15

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TMQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
