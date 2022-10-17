National Bank Financial Increases Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target to C$4.75

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CSCCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CSCCF stock opened at 2.30 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of 1.73 and a 12 month high of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.39.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

