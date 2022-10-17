National Bank Financial Increases MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$24.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 152.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

