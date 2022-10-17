National Bank Financial Trims Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Target Price to C$8.75

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPMLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Dundee Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of DPMLF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.45. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

