National Bankshares Cuts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$3.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of C$997.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00.

Insider Activity

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,040.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.