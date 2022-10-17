National Bankshares Trims Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Target Price to C$2.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.84.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$332.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,804.54. In other news, Director James Kitchener Gowans purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,804.54. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,425.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

