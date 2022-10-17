Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.13 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00015760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $58.13 million and $8.88 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.93 or 0.27890889 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010893 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,608,557 coins and its circulating supply is 18,924,399 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

