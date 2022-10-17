New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $36.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $22.68 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

