Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

