North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA opened at C$14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.47. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$396.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,003,349.50. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,455.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,951,033.16. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,003,349.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 456,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,435.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

