NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

