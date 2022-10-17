NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.