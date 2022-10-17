Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.