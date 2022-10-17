OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Price Target Cut to €10.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OVH Groupe from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut OVH Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on OVH Groupe from €30.00 ($30.61) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OVH Groupe from €25.00 ($25.51) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OVH Groupe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.

OVH Groupe Price Performance

Shares of OVH Groupe stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. OVH Groupe has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

About OVH Groupe

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

