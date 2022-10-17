PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.64.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
