Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Parex Resources Trading Down 8.1 %

PARXF opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. Parex Resources has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

