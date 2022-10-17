Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,488 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

