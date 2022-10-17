Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.19 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.