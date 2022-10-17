PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $44.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,629. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

