Peoples Bank OH Has $291,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.