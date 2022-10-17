Peoples Bank OH Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $513.13 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $421.50 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.65.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

