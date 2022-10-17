PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

PCG stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.50, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

